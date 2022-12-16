BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 258.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $109.56.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

