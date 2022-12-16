BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Brian Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 2nd, Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 258.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $109.56.
Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
