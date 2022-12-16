Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 390.72% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of BMEA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.54. 2,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,072. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

In other news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

