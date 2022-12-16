Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.66 million and approximately $83,220.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00126068 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00224691 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00054865 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00039814 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.