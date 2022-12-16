BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $875.59 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $905.83 or 0.05383949 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00490475 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.39 or 0.29060892 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

