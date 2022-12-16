BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.29 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005308 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002444 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007733 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,774,541 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.