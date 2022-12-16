Black Swift Group LLC Acquires Shares of 60,000 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up approximately 0.6% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,161,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,572 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,501,000 after buying an additional 715,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 6,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,193. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

