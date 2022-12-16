Black Swift Group LLC Invests $215,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 45.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 93,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,001,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,919,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 80.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 261,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

