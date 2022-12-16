Black Swift Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Black Swift Group LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,942,000 after buying an additional 1,643,593 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6,112.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 700,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,607,000 after acquiring an additional 688,905 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 586,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,717,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 581.0% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 580,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. 6,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

