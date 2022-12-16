Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,127. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31.

