Black Swift Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 116,500 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 151,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,211,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

