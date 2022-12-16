BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.67.
About BlackBerry
