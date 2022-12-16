Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Reduced by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

