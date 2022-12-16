Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,637,157 shares in the company, valued at $68,428,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $77,743.75.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.2 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,920. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 692,741 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 690,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

