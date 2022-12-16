Blend Labs Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 608% compared to the average volume of 301 call options.

NYSE:BLND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. 10,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $328.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a negative net margin of 277.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,810,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,539. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,500,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

