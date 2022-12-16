Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BE. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NYSE BE opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $332,212. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

