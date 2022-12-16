Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Update

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at Blue Apron

In related news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg sold 96,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $103,757.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,622,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,639. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Apron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Apron Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Blue Apron to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -3.11.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.19). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 213.15% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $109.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

