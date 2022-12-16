Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 400,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.39. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on BLFY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

