Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 400,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BLFY stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.39. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.
Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
