Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

BOCN stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,001,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,435,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 615,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

