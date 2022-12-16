BMTC Group Inc. (GBT) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18 on January 5th

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from BMTC Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.
BMTC Group Trading Up 5.3 %
GBT stock traded up C$0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.00. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.98. BMTC Group has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About BMTC Group
