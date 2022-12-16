BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $39.89 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $249.39 or 0.01465966 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion and $919.33 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,967,418 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
