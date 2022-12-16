Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.39. 105,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.31. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

