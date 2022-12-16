Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.69. The stock had a trading volume of 62,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,536. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

