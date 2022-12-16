Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.28. 24,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,919. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

