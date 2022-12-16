Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities makes up 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after buying an additional 972,618 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,076,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,676 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

WTRG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. 5,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,981. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

