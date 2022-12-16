Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,463 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NML. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 40.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 800,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,702 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 72,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NML traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 1,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,382. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 49,900 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 238,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,517.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,237 shares of company stock worth $610,327.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.