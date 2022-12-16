Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

