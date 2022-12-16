Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.92. 9,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.44. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

