Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 486 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.93. 134,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

