Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE SHEL traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 175,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,997. The company has a market capitalization of $196.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

