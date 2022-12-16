Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.43

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.73 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,494,002 shares.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £10.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

