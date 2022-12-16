Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,302 shares of company stock valued at $214,908 over the last three months. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 386,115 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of BWMN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,610. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

