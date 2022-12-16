Braintrust 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $792,791.44 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Braintrust has a total market cap of $72.03 million and $792,791.44 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00005294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

