Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.00 million-$96.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.98 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.69–$0.68 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Braze to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.64.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 110,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $3,764,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 736,846 shares in the company, valued at $25,067,500.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 110,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,764,313.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 736,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,067,500.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 264,070 shares of company stock worth $9,058,877 and have sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

