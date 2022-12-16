Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,823 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.