Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.