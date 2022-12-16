Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Head to Head Comparison

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -1.49% 1.91% 0.85% Digihost Technology 11.48% 4.90% 4.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $211.09 million 1.04 $5.40 million ($0.08) -65.50 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.58 $290,000.00 $0.08 6.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.2% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brightcove and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 2 0 0 2.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brightcove currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.21%. Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 380.86%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Brightcove.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Brightcove on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

