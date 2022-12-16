Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 701,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BMY traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 230,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186,904. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

