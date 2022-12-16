Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.