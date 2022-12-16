Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) PT at $768.57

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $774.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($752.63) to €720.00 ($757.89) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($884.21) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($884.21) to €845.00 ($889.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($907.37) to €900.00 ($947.37) in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $149.11 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $112.04 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.8189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

