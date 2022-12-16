Brokers Issue Forecasts for Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunovant in a report released on Tuesday, December 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Immunovant to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $165,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.