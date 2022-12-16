Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.22

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$44.22 and last traded at C$44.85, with a volume of 885813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.81.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

