Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 37.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

