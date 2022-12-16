Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Lessened by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 879.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 926,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.