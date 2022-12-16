Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,023 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $100.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

