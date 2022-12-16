Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,749 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 966,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 538,613 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 413.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 689,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 555,069 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,661,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 50,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,647. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

