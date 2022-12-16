Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,700 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,276 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

