Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 347 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $243.87. 7,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day moving average of $231.81. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

