Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,285 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 115,519 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. 86,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,354. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.