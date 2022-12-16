BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BSQUARE Stock Up 0.9 %
BSQR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 38,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,069. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
