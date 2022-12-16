Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 239,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 936.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 439,544 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 465.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,122,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.